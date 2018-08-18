Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, wife welcome first child

Alex Ovechkin is officially a dad.

The Capitals forward and his wife, Nastya Ovechkina, welcomed their first child Saturday.

The two had a baby boy and named him Sergei, after Ovechkin's late brother, who died when Ovechkin was 10 years old, according to the Washington Post. The report adds Sergei was born in South Florida, where Ovechkin has been seen training at the Florida Panthers’ workout facility, meaning the child will have Russian and American citizenship.

It should also be noted the baby was born Aug. 18, 2018, which is fitting since Ovechkin wears the No. 8 on his jersey.

The addition of Sergei is another highlight Ovechkin can add to an already exciting year. The Capitals captain is coming off a season in which he led Washington to its first Stanley Cup in franchise history after defeating the Golden Knights in five games and won the Conn Smythe Trophy.



