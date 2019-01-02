Capitals' Alex Ovechkin to Skip NHL All-Star Game to Rest for Second Half

Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin has informed the NHL that he will miss the 2019 All-Star Game in order to rest for the second half of the season, according to the team's site reporter Mike Vogel.

Ovechkin leads the league with 29 goals this season.

The 33-year-old was named the captain of the Metropolitan Division team for the game by a fan vote. It would have marked his eighth All-Star appearance.

He'll have to sit out one game since he's not missing the game related to an injury, as per NHL policy.

According to The Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan, Ovechkin said that "at [his] age," he feels like his body needs a break.

The All-Star Skills Competition will take place Jan. 25, while the All-Star Game will take place Jan. 26 at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

The other captains are forwards Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic Division), Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (Central Division) and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Pacific Division).