Capitals' Alex Ovechkin extends career-high point streak to 14 games in win

Alex Ovechkin continues to own 2018.

The 14-year veteran extended his point streak to a career-high 14 games in the Washington Capitals' 4-3 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Ovechkin scored during a 4-on-4 when he unleashed a slap shot past Sabres goalie Carter Hutton's glove to tie the game 3-3 in the second period.

The goal was Ovechkin's seventh in a three-game span after he scored hat tricks in the Capitals' last two games. Had he scored two more goals Saturday night, Ovechkin would have been the first player in NHL history to score a hat trick in three straight games.

The three-time Hart Trophy winner has 29 goals for the season, putting him one shy from reaching 30 goals for the 14th straight year. He has 17 goals and 23 points over his 14-game point streak and has at least one goal in six consecutive games (10 goals total), which is also a career high.

Ovechkin also scored the deciding goal in the shootout, going five-hole on Hutton. Capitals goalie Pheonix Copley stopped Jason Pominville to seal Washington's victory.

Ovechkin shootout goal and Copley save and Capitals Win—The wheels of the year wagon are greased right now... Sabres bring that effort every night and they will make the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/8SXGQ9pxAs — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) December 16, 2018

The win gives the defending Stanley Cup champs a five-game winning streak. They sit atop the Metropolitan Division with 43 points.

Ovechkin renews his rivalry with Sidney Crosby when the Pittsburgh Penguins travel to the nation's capital on Wednesday. The Capitals and Sabres meet again in D.C. on Friday.