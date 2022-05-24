Capital Power announces Board appointment

Capital Power Corporation

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jill Gardiner, Chair of the Board for Capital Power Corporation (“Capital Power”) (TSX: CPX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Bosgoed to the Company’s Board of Directors effective June 1, 2022.



Gary Bosgoed, P.Eng, is a seasoned, growth-driven and empowering business leader with experience in infrastructure, industrial, commercial and institutional projects. A member of the Peepeekisis First Nation and a professional engineer, Gary is the President & CEO of Bosgoed Project Consultants, a project management and management consulting engineering company headquartered in Edmonton, and previously was Senior Vice President and General Manager of WorleyParsons (Edmonton location), leading a team of over 2,600. Gary is Vice-Chair of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation and has served as Chair of the Alberta Capital Region United Way Campaign, and Director of the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) and the National Aboriginal Economic Development Board. Gary is also a Director of Westrade Strategic Solutions and serves on the University of Regina Board of Governors.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Gary,” said Jill Gardiner. “Gary’s combined experience as an entrepreneur and senior executive with extensive engineering, construction and project management expertise, along with his Indigenous and Alberta community leadership, will bring invaluable contributions to Capital Power. Thank you for joining our Board Gary – we look forward to working with you.”

With this appointment, Capital Power’s Board of Directors consists of 10 directors, including 40% women and 30% with diversity beyond gender. Refer to Capital Power’s 2022 Management Proxy Circular and Board Diversity Policy for further information.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own, and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns approximately 6,600 MW of power generation capacity at 27 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 385 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

