Capital Investment Trends At Kelly Partners Group Holdings (ASX:KPG) Look Strong

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Kelly Partners Group Holdings' (ASX:KPG) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Kelly Partners Group Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = AU$17m ÷ (AU$107m - AU$26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Kelly Partners Group Holdings has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kelly Partners Group Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Kelly Partners Group Holdings. The company has employed 149% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 21%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Kelly Partners Group Holdings can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line On Kelly Partners Group Holdings' ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 247% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Like most companies, Kelly Partners Group Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

