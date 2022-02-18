Capital increase of 360,000 shares in Orphazyme A/S as a result of the utilization of the U.S. At-the-Market Offering Program

ORPHAZYME A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, February 18, 2022 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO (DK); ORPH (US)) (the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, announces that the Company has issued new shares in the period from Friday, February 11, 2022 to Thursday, February 17, 2022 as a result of the utilization of the Company’s U.S. At-the-Market Offering Program with Cowen and Company, LLC (“Cowen”). On February 11, 2022, a total of 360,000 ordinary shares of nominally DKK 1 each, represented by American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), have been issued by the Company and sold in the market by Cowen as the sales agent at market price as determined by the Company’s Board of Directors in accordance with the authorization in article 3.1 of the Company’s Articles of Association.

After registration of the share capital increase relating to the share issuance, the Company’s share capital amounts to a nominal value of DKK 35,312,241 divided into 35,312,241 ordinary shares of DKK 1 per share. Each share carries one vote at the Company’s general meetings and accordingly the total number of voting rights in the Company is 35,312,241. The new ordinary shares rank pari passu with the Company’s existing ordinary shares and carry the same dividend and other rights. The ADSs do not carry the same rights as the Company’s ordinary shares and are not entitled to receive a dividend or vote as ordinary shares, except to the extent provided for through the depositary as record holder of the ordinary shares underlying the ADSs as set forth in the deposit agreement governing the ADSs.

The new ordinary shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the permanent ISIN code DK0060910917 by the end of February 2022.

The Company continues to explore ways to strengthen its balance sheet.

Updated Articles of Association can be found at www.orphazyme.com.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. ADSs representing Orphazyme’s shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA).

About arimoclomol

Arimoclomol is an investigational drug candidate that amplifies the production of heat shock proteins (HSPs). HSPs can rescue defective misfolded proteins and improve the function of lysosomes. Arimoclomol is administered orally, and has now been studied in 10 Phase 1, four Phase 2, and three pivotal Phase 2/3 trials. Arimoclomol has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for NPC in the US and EU. Arimoclomol has received Fast-Track Designation (FTD), Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD), and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NPC. On June 17, 2021, Orphazyme received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application for arimoclomol for the treatment of NPC. A marketing authorization application (MAA) for arimoclomol in NPC has been filed with the European Medicines Agency and is under review.

Forward-looking statement

This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and otherwise.

