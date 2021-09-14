Capital Group hires Kathrin Forrest as Equity Investment Specialist in Canada

Forrest will support growing wealth management and institutional retirement business

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Capital Group announced that Kathrin Forrest has joined the company as an equity investment specialist. Forrest will support both wealth management and institutional retirement with a dedicated focus on the Canadian market.

Kathrin Forrest (CNW Group/Capital Group)

With nearly two decades of professional investment experience, Forrest will bring deep technical and competitive market knowledge to build and manage solutions for Canadian investors seeking broadly diversified portfolios across Capital Group's Canadian institutional and wealth management channels.

"We are delighted to introduce such an accomplished investment professional as Kathrin to represent Capital Group's equity investment process and strategies to the hugely important Canadian market," said David Polak, an equity investment director at Capital Group.

Forrest joins Capital Group from Sun Life Financial, where she spent 17 years in multiple senior roles across the organization. She most recently served as vice-president and portfolio manager of Sun Life Global Investments, overseeing the institution's equity, fixed income and asset allocation solutions, and partnering with cross-functional peers to facilitate the evolution of Sun Life's product shelf. Prior to joining Sun Life Global Investments, Forrest was assistant vice-president, product and strategy at Sun Life Investment Management.

"The calibre of Kathrin's leadership and her portfolio management expertise will be highly complementary to our talented team in Canada," said Rick Headrick, president of Capital Group in Canada. "Coupled with her keen business acumen, her deep technical know-how and intimate knowledge of the Canadian market will help expedite our wealth management and institutional growth in Canada."

"I am thrilled to be joining Capital Group's equity investment team and look forward to embracing its client-focused culture while supporting its growing footprint in the Canadian market," said Forrest. "The firm's established reputation as a leading global asset manager always precedes it for those in the industry, and I am honoured to be joining such a highly respected team of professionals."

Story continues

Forrest holds a master's degree in economics from Wayne State University and is a CFA charterholder. She is an active member at the CFA Society Toronto, currently serving as vice-chair, programming on the Society's Board of Directors.

Forrest will be based in Toronto.

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, the Capital Group organization has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research, and individual accountability. As of June 30, 2021, Capital Group manages more than US$2.6 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

For more information, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

