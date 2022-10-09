Capital gains and losses during Olympics and World Cup

It's been two tales for the city of Paris over the past few days. First the bigwigs at the Hotel de Ville issued an edict that they would not be financing fan zones and giant screens during the football World Cup next month in Qatar. And then on a day of revolutionary import, a fanfare to announce a glittering bonanza for the Olympics in 2024.

For the football, Paris city councillors - along with other municipal power brokers in Strasbourg, Bordeaux, Marseille, Lille, Nantes and Angers - declared the tournament an abomination because of the mistreatment of migrant workers on building sites during preparations for the month-long competition.

As for their environmental lament? The optics look particularly bad too. Stadiums cooled to between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius while temperatures outside the shimmering venues surge towards 30 degrees.

That kind of technological wizardry in the Middle East allows local government politicians in France the chance to bawl "non", keen as they are to underscore their Green credentials amid an energy crisis brought to the fore since Russian military forces invaded Ukraine in February.

Pierre Rabadan, a Paris deputy mayor in charge of sports, even stooped to practicalities. "Another reason for not having fan zones is simply that the tournament is happening in December." That's so cold.

Fan zones and giant screens are part and parcel of that hectic summer tournament vibe.

Less than half of the 1,005 souls surveyed said they intended to watch the action in Qatar.

