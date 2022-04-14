Capital DAO Protocol launches the First Decentralized Venture Capital Using DAO for MultiChain.

Capital DAO Protocol, a project that aims at the next way of Venture Capital launches the First Decentralized Venture Capital Using DAO for MultiChain

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital DAO Protocol, a project that aims at the next way of Venture Capital launches the First Decentralized Venture Capital Using DAO for MultiChain. Capital DAO Protocol is being developed based on Web 3.0 philosophy. Although they are an anonymous team, they have 5+ years of experience in developing and investing in the blockchain industry.

What is Capital DAO Protocol?

Capital DAO Protocol is a project that aims at the next way of Venture Capital using Decentralized Autonomous Organizations. Currently, there is a lot of focus on the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency worldwide. It is no exaggeration to say that Web 3.0 has become the standard and is beginning to permeate every field.

However, Venture Capital has not been able to establish a Web 3.0 style. Amid this change from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0, Capital DAO Protocol's vision is to create a new and established VC mode. Because Venture Capital's business model starts with investing in new, next-generation projects, Capital DAO Protocol may initially struggle with the transition to Web 3.0. However, their vision and challenges are to build a new business model.

Capital DAO Protocol aims to disrupt Venture Capital 2.0 and paradigm to Venture Capital 3.0.

Capital DAO Protocol connects promising future projects with maximizing the investors' incentives present in the community. There are many incubators in the cryptocurrency community, and they use their Launchpad to implement project IDOs.

Capital DAO Protocol is different from others because it is natural for an incubator to provide mid-term to long-term project support. Their mission is to connect projects with the community and nurture the community, which is what they should focus on the most. They also believe that it is necessary to raise the level of knowledge of users who participate as a community.

Capital DAO Protocol aims to operate as a DAO as a next-generation VC in the future. They believe it is essential to create a higher level of the investor community and the project.

Token Sale Method

There is a multitude of methods for Capital DAO Protocol token sales. By using different formats for different projects, users can have a flexible token sale and distribute tokens according to the project's demands.

The different methods allow users to participate in IDO in ways other than having a platform token. Capital DAO Protocol believes many IDO platforms are problematic because they overly favor whales. Therefore, this structure ensures that the general investors can publicly participate and have fair access to IDO.

DAO Worker

Capital DAO Protocol is more than just a fundraising Launchpad platform. They provide support starting from the initial phase to ensure long-term health and development projects. They create an opportunity for more projects to grow, not just those under incubation led by Capital DAO Protocol.

Capital DAO Protocol is a community-driven organization that encompasses many KOLs (influencers, engineers, business developers, designers, marketers, etc.). They help users succeed by connecting their projects to KOLs and facilitating development and marketing.

KOLs will receive the reward for their contributions to the project and SEEDs for token allocation through an IDO. These incentives amplify the motivation for KOLs to contribute.

Website: https://capital-dao.io/

Zumi@capital-dao.io

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do their own research.

Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com


