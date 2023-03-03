Capital & Counties Properties Full Year 2022 Earnings: UK£0.25 loss per share (vs UK£0.034 profit in FY 2021)

Capital & Counties Properties (LON:CAPC) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£87.6m (up 23% from FY 2021).

Net loss: UK£211.8m (down from UK£29.3m profit in FY 2021).

UK£0.25 loss per share (down from UK£0.034 profit in FY 2021).

CAPC Net Asset Value

Net asset value (NAV) per share: UK£1.83 (down 13% from FY 2021). The current share price is 32% lower than NAV per share.



All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Capital & Counties Properties Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 2.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the REITs industry in the United Kingdom are expected to grow by 3.9%.

Performance of the British REITs industry.

The company's shares are down 1.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Capital & Counties Properties has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

