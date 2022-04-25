Capital City Bank Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $8.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $6.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $9.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Period-end loan balances grew $54 million, or 2.8% sequentially

  • Net interest income gained momentum driven by growth in investment portfolio and higher rates

  • Noninterest income increased by 4.6% sequentially, driven by wealth management fees (insurance commission revenues)

  • Noninterest expense decreased $1.0 million, or 2.4% sequentially, attributable to lower pension plan expense

  • Continued strong credit quality resulted in no credit loss provision

“We begin 2022 with a quarter of solid financial performance,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Capital City Bank Group. “Loan growth, credit quality, rising rates, wealth management and lower expenses all contributed to this quarter’s strong performance. Much has changed in a short period of time – rapidly escalating inflation, a pivot by the Federal Reserve toward a quicker tightening of monetary policy and the Russia-Ukraine war, along with the accompanying sanctions and questions around how the financial markets will respond to these macro-economic events. While much of this is out of our control, we believe we are well positioned to navigate through this year and beyond. While acknowledging higher rates will generate unrealized losses in our investment portfolio, our asset-sensitive balance sheet and pension related other comprehensive loss should respond well to rising rates. Capital City Strategic Wealth (“CCSW”) also had a strong first quarter and we continue our expansion efforts in west Florida and the northern arc of Atlanta. While challenges remain, we continue to focus on identifying opportunities and executing strategies we believe are sustainable and add long-term value for our shareowners.”

Discussion of Operating Results

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $24.8 million, comparable to the fourth quarter of 2021, and $24.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, higher rates on overnight funds and growth in the investment portfolio was offset by two less calendar days during the quarter. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, the increase was due to growth in our investment portfolio which was funded by higher deposit balances.

Our net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 2.55%, a decrease of five basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 30 basis points from the first quarter of 2021. Compared to both prior periods, the decrease was primarily attributable to growth in earning assets (driven by deposit inflows), which negatively impacted our margin percentage. Our net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022, excluding the impact of overnight funds in excess of $200 million, was 3.11%.

Provision for Credit Loss

We did not record a provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022 or the fourth quarter of 2021 and recorded a negative provision of $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. The lack of provision for the first quarter of 2022 reflected continued strong credit quality and slight improvement in the forecasted level of unemployment. We discuss the allowance for credit losses further below.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $25.8 million compared to $24.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $29.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to higher wealth management fees of $2.1 million that were partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenues of $0.9 million. The increase in wealth management fees was attributable to higher insurance commission revenues. Lower loan production and a slightly lower gain on sale margin drove the decline in mortgage banking revenues. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, the decline was due to lower mortgage banking revenues attributable to lower loan production (primarily refinancing activity) and a lower gain on sale margin. Additional detail on our mortgage banking operation (CCHL) is provided on Page 11.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $39.2 million compared to $40.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $40.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to lower pension expense of $1.6 million (reflected in other expense) offset by higher commission expense of $0.7 million related to higher insurance revenues. The decrease in pension expense generally reflected a higher discount rate in 2022 for determining plan liabilities and strong asset returns in 2021. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, the decrease was attributable to lower commission expense of $2.6 million related to lower mortgage banking revenues offset by higher associate benefits of $0.5 million and a decrease in realized loan cost of $0.8 million (credit offset to salary expense).

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $2.2 million (effective rate of 20%) for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $2.0 million (effective rate of 22%) for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $2.8 million (effective rate of 19%) for the first quarter of 2021. Tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was unfavorably impacted by discrete tax expense of $0.1 million. Absent discrete items, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 19%-20% in 2022.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets totaled $3.939 billion for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $147.5 million, or 3.9%, over the fourth quarter of 2021, and an increase of $440.9 million, or 12.6%, over the first quarter of 2021. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to seasonal growth in our public fund deposits. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by higher deposit balances (see below – Funding).

We maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $873.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $789.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $814.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily reflected higher seasonal public fund balances. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2021 reflected higher deposit balance (see below – Funding).

Average loans held for investment (“HFI”) increased $15.3 million, or 0.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2021 and decreased $80.8 million, or 4.0%, from the first quarter of 2021. Excluding SBA PPP loans, average loans HFI increased $18.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased $115.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the increase in average loans (excluding SBA PPP loans) reflected growth in commercial loans (primarily institutional), residential loans, HELOCs, and consumer loans (indirect auto). Compared to the first quarter of 2021, we realized growth in commercial loans, construction loans, residential mortgages, and consumer loans (indirect auto). New loan production strengthened in the latter part of the first quarter of 2022 resulting in period end loan growth of $54 million over the fourth quarter of 2021. Increases were realized in most loan categories with the largest growth in commercial loans (primarily institutional) and consumer loans (indirect auto).

Allowance for Credit Losses

At March 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses for HFI loans totaled $20.8 million compared to $21.6 million at December 31, 2021 and $22.0 million at March 31, 2021. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 9. At March 31, 2022, the allowance represented 1.05% of HFI loans and provided coverage of 761% of nonperforming loans compared to 1.12% and 500%, respectively, at December 31, 2021, and 1.07% and 411%, respectively, at March 31, 2021.

Credit Quality

Overall credit quality is strong and continues to improve. Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $2.7 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $4.3 million at December 31, 2021 and $5.5 million at March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets totaled 0.06% compared to 0.10% at December 31, 2021 and 0.14% at March 31, 2021. Nonaccrual loans totaled $2.7 million at March 31, 2022, a $1.7 million decrease from December 31, 2021 and a $2.7 million decrease from March 31, 2021. The $4.4 million increase in classified loans over the fourth quarter of 2021, reflects one loan relationship that is in the loan workout process and has been reserved for at March 31, 2022.

Funding (Deposits/Debt)

Average total deposits were $3.714 billion for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $164.9 million, or 4.6%, over the fourth quarter of 2021 and $474.6 million, or 14.6%, over the first quarter of 2021. Growth over the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to an increase in seasonal public fund deposits. Compared to the first quarter 2021, strong growth occurred in our noninterest bearing deposits, NOW accounts, and savings account balances. Over the past few years, we have experienced strong core deposit growth, in addition to growth related to multiple government stimulus programs in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, such as those under the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. Given these increases, the potential exists for our deposit levels to be volatile into 2022 due to the uncertain timing of the outflows of the stimulus related balances, in addition to the frequency and degree to which the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raises the overnight funds rate. It is anticipated that current liquidity levels will remain robust due to our strong overnight funds sold position. The Bank continues to strategically consider ways to safely deploy a portion of this liquidity.

Average borrowings decreased $14.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 and declined $36.6 million from the first quarter of 2021, as both periods reflected lower warehouse line borrowing needs to support CCHL’s loans held for sale.

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $372.1 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $383.2 million at December 31, 2021 and $324.4 million at March 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income of $8.5 million, a $0.2 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss for our pension plan, a $1.4 million increase in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt, net adjustments totaling $0.5 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, and stock compensation accretion of $0.2 million. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $2.7 million ($0.16 per share) and a $19.1 million increase in the unrealized loss on investment securities.

At March 31, 2022, our total risk-based capital ratio was 16.98% compared to 17.15% at December 31, 2021 and 17.20% at March 31, 2021. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 13.77%, 13.86%, and 13.63%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 8.78%, 8.95%, and 8.97%, respectively, on these dates. All of our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 6.61% at March 31, 2022 compared to 6.95% and 6.13% at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. The slight reduction in our regulatory capital ratios was attributable to loan growth and higher asset levels.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.3 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: fluctuations in inflation, interest rates, or monetary policies; the accuracy of the our financial statement estimates and assumptions; legislative or regulatory changes; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; our growth and profitability; the strength of the U.S. economy and the local economies where we conduct operations; the effects of a non-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; natural disasters, widespread health emergencies, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; changes in the stock market and other capital and real estate markets; the magnitude and duration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business; customer acceptance of third-party products and services; increased competition and its effect on pricing; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; technological changes, especially changes that allow out of market competitors to compete in our markets; changes in accounting; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)

$

372,145

$

383,166

$

348,868

$

335,880

$

324,426

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)

93,213

93,253

93,293

93,333

89,095

Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP)

A

278,932

289,913

255,575

242,547

235,331

Total Assets (GAAP)

4,310,045

4,263,849

4,048,733

4,011,459

3,929,884

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)

93,213

93,253

93,293

93,333

89,095

Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)

B

$

4,216,832

$

4,170,596

$

3,955,440

$

3,918,126

$

3,840,789

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)

A/B

6.61

%

6.95

%

6.46

%

6.19

%

6.13

%

Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP)

C

16,962,362

16,935,389

16,911,715

16,901,375

16,875,719

Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP)

A/C

$

16.44

$

17.12

$

15.11

$

14.35

$

13.94


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

EARNINGS

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners

$

8,455

$

6,372

$

9,506

Diluted Net Income Per Share

$

0.50

$

0.38

$

0.56

PERFORMANCE

Return on Average Assets

0.80

%

0.61

%

1.01

%

Return on Average Equity

8.93

7.22

11.81

Net Interest Margin

2.55

2.60

2.85

Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue

51.11

49.96

54.90

Efficiency Ratio

77.55

%

81.29

%

74.36

%

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

Tier 1 Capital

15.98

%

16.14

%

16.08

%

Total Capital

16.98

17.15

17.20

Leverage

8.78

8.95

8.97

Common Equity Tier 1

13.77

13.86

13.63

Tangible Common Equity (1)

6.61

6.95

6.13

Equity to Assets

8.63

%

8.99

%

8.26

%

ASSET QUALITY

Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans

760.83

%

499.93

%

410.78

%

Allowance as a % of Loans HFI

1.05

1.12

1.07

Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI

0.16

0.02

(0.10

)

Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO

0.14

0.22

0.27

Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets

0.06

%

0.10

%

0.14

%

STOCK PERFORMANCE

High

$

28.88

$

29.00

$

28.98

Low

25.96

24.77

21.42

Close

$

26.36

$

26.40

$

26.02

Average Daily Trading Volume

24,019

29,900

30,303

(1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 4.


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Unaudited

2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands)

First Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

ASSETS

Cash and Due From Banks

$

77,963

$

65,313

$

73,132

$

78,894

$

73,973

Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits

790,465

970,041

708,988

766,920

851,910

Total Cash and Cash Equivalents

868,428

1,035,354

782,120

845,814

925,883

Investment Securities Available for Sale

624,361

654,611

645,844

480,890

406,245

Investment Securities Held to Maturity

518,678

339,601

341,228

325,559

199,109

Other Equity Securities

855

861

-

-

-

Total Investment Securities

1,143,894

995,073

987,072

806,449

605,354

Loans Held for Sale

50,815

52,532

77,036

80,821

82,081

Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):

Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural

230,213

223,086

218,929

292,953

413,819

Real Estate - Construction

174,293

174,394

177,443

149,884

138,104

Real Estate - Commercial

669,110

663,550

683,379

707,599

669,158

Real Estate - Residential

368,020

346,756

355,958

362,018

358,849

Real Estate - Home Equity

188,174

187,821

187,642

190,078

202,099

Consumer

347,785

321,511

309,983

298,464

267,666

Other Loans

6,692

13,265

6,792

6,439

7,082

Overdrafts

1,222

1,082

1,299

1,227

950

Total Loans Held for Investment

1,985,509

1,931,465

1,941,425

2,008,662

2,057,727

Allowance for Credit Losses

(20,756

)

(21,606

)

(21,500

)

(22,175

)

(22,026

)

Loans Held for Investment, Net

1,964,753

1,909,859

1,919,925

1,986,487

2,035,701

Premises and Equipment, Net

82,518

83,412

84,750

85,745

86,370

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

93,213

93,253

93,293

93,333

89,095

Other Real Estate Owned

17

17

192

1,192

110

Other Assets

106,407

94,349

104,345

111,618

105,290

Total Other Assets

282,155

271,031

282,580

291,888

280,865

Total Assets

$

4,310,045

$

4,263,849

$

4,048,733

$

4,011,459

$

3,929,884

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

Noninterest Bearing Deposits

$

1,704,329

$

1,668,912

$

1,592,345

$

1,552,864

$

1,473,891

NOW Accounts

1,062,498

1,070,154

926,201

970,705

993,571

Money Market Accounts

288,877

274,611

286,065

280,805

269,041

Regular Savings Accounts

614,599

599,811

559,714

539,477

518,373

Certificates of Deposit

95,204

99,374

101,637

103,070

103,232

Total Deposits

3,765,507

3,712,862

3,465,962

3,446,921

3,358,108

Short-Term Borrowings

30,865

34,557

51,410

47,200

55,687

Subordinated Notes Payable

52,887

52,887

52,887

52,887

52,887

Other Long-Term Borrowings

806

884

1,610

1,720

1,829

Other Liabilities

77,323

67,735

113,720

105,534

109,487

Total Liabilities

3,927,388

3,868,925

3,685,589

3,654,262

3,577,998

Temporary Equity

10,512

11,758

14,276

21,317

27,460

SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY

Common Stock

169

169

169

169

169

Additional Paid-In Capital

35,188

34,423

33,876

33,560

32,804

Retained Earnings

370,531

364,788

359,550

345,574

335,324

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax

(33,743

)

(16,214

)

(44,727

)

(43,423

)

(43,871

)

Total Shareowners' Equity

372,145

383,166

348,868

335,880

324,426

Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity

$

4,310,045

$

4,263,849

$

4,048,733

$

4,011,459

$

3,929,884

OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA

Earning Assets

$

3,970,684

$

3,949,111

$

3,714,521

$

3,662,852

$

3,597,071

Interest Bearing Liabilities

2,145,736

2,132,278

1,979,524

1,995,864

1,994,620

Book Value Per Diluted Share

$

21.94

$

22.63

$

20.63

$

19.87

$

19.22

Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1)

16.44

17.12

15.11

14.35

13.94

Actual Basic Shares Outstanding

16,948

16,892

16,878

16,874

16,852

Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding

16,962

16,935

16,912

16,901

16,876

(1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 4.


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

First Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

INTEREST INCOME

Loans, including Fees

$

22,133

$

22,744

$

25,885

$

24,582

$

23,350

Investment Securities

2,896

2,505

2,350

2,054

1,883

Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits

409

300

285

200

213

Total Interest Income

25,438

25,549

28,520

26,836

25,446

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

224

213

210

208

208

Short-Term Borrowings

192

307

317

324

412

Subordinated Notes Payable

317

306

307

308

307

Other Long-Term Borrowings

9

12

14

16

21

Total Interest Expense

742

838

848

856

948

Net Interest Income

24,696

24,711

27,672

25,980

24,498

Provision for Credit Losses

-

-

-

(571

)

(982

)

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses

24,696

24,711

27,672

26,551

25,480

NONINTEREST INCOME

Deposit Fees

5,191

5,300

5,075

4,236

4,271

Bank Card Fees

3,763

3,872

3,786

3,998

3,618

Wealth Management Fees

6,070

3,706

3,623

3,274

3,090

Mortgage Banking Revenues

8,946

9,800

12,283

13,217

17,125

Other

1,848

1,994

1,807

1,748

1,722

Total Noninterest Income

25,818

24,672

26,574

26,473

29,826

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Compensation

24,856

24,783

25,245

25,378

26,064

Occupancy, Net

6,093

5,960

6,032

5,973

5,967

Other Real Estate, Net

25

26

(1,126

)

(270

)

(118

)

Pension Settlement

209

572

500

2,000

-

Other

8,050

8,866

9,051

9,042

8,563

Total Noninterest Expense

39,233

40,207

39,702

42,123

40,476

OPERATING PROFIT

11,281

9,176

14,544

10,901

14,830

Income Tax Expense

2,235

2,040

2,949

2,059

2,787

Net Income

9,046

7,136

11,595

8,842

12,043

Pre-Tax Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

(591

)

(764

)

(1,504

)

(1,415

)

(2,537

)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREOWNERS

$

8,455

$

6,372

$

10,091

$

7,427

$

9,506

PER COMMON SHARE

Basic Net Income

$

0.50

$

0.38

$

0.60

$

0.44

$

0.56

Diluted Net Income

0.50

0.38

0.60

0.44

0.56

Cash Dividend

$

0.16

$

0.16

$

0.16

$

0.15

$

0.15

AVERAGE SHARES

Basic

16,931

16,880

16,875

16,858

16,838

Diluted

16,946

16,923

16,909

16,885

16,862


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")

AND CREDIT QUALITY

Unaudited

2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

First Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS

Balance at Beginning of Period

$

21,606

$

21,500

$

22,175

$

22,026

$

23,816

Provision for Credit Losses

(79

)

200

(546

)

(184

)

(2,312

)

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)

771

94

129

(333

)

(522

)

Balance at End of Period

$

20,756

$

21,606

$

21,500

$

22,175

$

22,026

As a % of Loans HFI

1.05

%

1.12

%

1.11

%

1.10

%

1.07

%

As a % of Nonperforming Loans

760.83

%

499.93

%

710.39

%

433.93

%

410.78

%

ACL - DEBT SECURITIES

Provision for Credit Losses

$

-

$

20

$

16

$

-

$

-

ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS

Balance at Beginning of Period

2,897

$

3,117

$

2,587

$

2,974

$

1,644

Provision for Credit Losses

79

(220

)

530

(387

)

1,330

Balance at End of Period(1)

2,976

2,897

3,117

2,587

2,974

CHARGE-OFFS

Commercial, Financial and Agricultural

$

73

$

101

$

37

$

32

$

69

Real Estate - Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Real Estate - Commercial

266

-

405

-

-

Real Estate - Residential

-

20

17

65

6

Real Estate - Home Equity

33

9

15

74

5

Consumer

622

254

221

230

564

Overdrafts

780

678

1,093

440

492

Total Charge-Offs

$

1,774

$

1,062

$

1,788

$

841

$

1,136

RECOVERIES

Commercial, Financial and Agricultural

$

165

$

148

$

66

$

103

$

136

Real Estate - Construction

8

-

10

-

-

Real Estate - Commercial

29

25

169

26

645

Real Estate - Residential

27

33

401

244

75

Real Estate - Home Equity

58

173

46

70

124

Consumer

183

214

334

332

311

Overdrafts

533

375

633

399

367

Total Recoveries

$

1,003

$

968

$

1,659

$

1,174

$

1,658

NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)

$

771

$

94

$

129

$

(333

)

$

(522

)

Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(2)

0.16

%

0.02

%

0.03

%

(0.07

)%

(0.10

)%

CREDIT QUALITY

Nonaccruing Loans

$

2,728

$

4,322

$

3,026

$

5,110

$

5,362

Other Real Estate Owned

17

17

192

1,192

110

Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs")

$

2,745

$

4,339

$

3,218

$

6,302

$

5,472

Past Due Loans 30-89 Days

$

3,120

$

3,600

$

3,360

$

3,745

$

2,622

Past Due Loans 90 Days or More

74

-

-

-

-

Classified Loans

22,348

17,912

16,310

19,397

20,608

Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings

$

7,304

$

7,643

$

7,919

$

8,992

$

13,597

Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI

0.14

%

0.22

%

0.16

%

0.25

%

0.26

%

NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate

0.14

%

0.22

%

0.17

%

0.31

%

0.27

%

NPAs as a % of Total Assets

0.06

%

0.10

%

0.08

%

0.16

%

0.14

%

(1) Recorded in other liabilities

(2) Annualized


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES

Unaudited

First Quarter 2022

Fourth Quarter 2021

Third Quarter 2021

Second Quarter 2021

First Quarter 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Rate

ASSETS:

Loans Held for Sale

$

43,004

$

397

3.75

%

$

62,809

$

522

3.29

%

$

67,753

$

497

2.91

%

$

77,101

566

2.94

%

$

106,242

$

970

3.70

%

Loans Held for Investment(1)

1,963,578

21,811

4.50

1,948,324

22,296

4.54

1,974,132

25,458

5.12

2,036,781

24,095

4.74

2,044,363

22,483

4.46

Investment Securities

Taxable Investment Securities

1,056,736

2,889

1.10

987,700

2,493

1.00

904,962

2,333

1.03

687,882

2,036

1.18

528,842

1,863

1.41

Tax-Exempt Investment Securities(1)

2,409

10

1.60

3,380

17

2.07

4,332

25

2.31

3,530

23

2.58

3,844

25

2.61

Total Investment Securities

1,059,145

2,899

1.10

991,080

2,510

1.01

909,294

2,358

1.03

691,412

2,059

1.19

532,686

1,888

1.42

Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits

873,097

409

0.19

789,100

300

0.15

741,944

285

0.15

818,616

200

0.10

814,638

213

0.11

Total Earning Assets

3,938,824

$

25,516

2.63

%

3,791,313

$

25,628

2.68

%

3,693,123

$

28,598

3.07

%

3,623,910

$

26,920

2.98

%

3,497,929

$

25,554

2.96

%

Cash and Due From Banks

74,253

73,752

72,773

74,076

68,978

Allowance for Loan Losses

(21,655

)

(22,127

)

(22,817

)

(22,794

)

(24,128

)

Other Assets

275,353

284,999

283,534

281,157

278,742

Total Assets

$

4,266,775

$

4,127,937

$

4,026,613

$

3,956,349

$

3,821,521

LIABILITIES:

Interest Bearing Deposits

NOW Accounts

$

1,079,906

$

86

0.03

%

$

963,778

$

72

0.03

%

$

945,788

$

72

0.03

%

$

966,649

$

74

0.03

%

$

985,517

$

76

0.03

%

Money Market Accounts

285,406

33

0.05

289,335

34

0.05

282,860

34

0.05

272,138

33

0.05

269,829

33

0.05

Savings Accounts

599,359

72

0.05

573,563

71

0.05

551,383

68

0.05

529,844

64

0.05

492,252

60

0.05

Time Deposits

97,054

33

0.14

101,037

36

0.14

102,765

36

0.14

102,995

37

0.15

102,089

39

0.15

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

2,061,725

224

0.04

%

1,927,713

213

0.04

%

1,882,796

210

0.04

%

1,871,626

208

0.04

%

1,849,687

208

0.05

%

Short-Term Borrowings

32,353

192

2.40

%

46,355

307

2.63

%

49,773

317

2.53

%

51,152

324

2.54

%

67,033

412

2.49

%

Subordinated Notes Payable

52,887

317

2.40

52,887

306

2.26

52,887

307

2.27

52,887

308

2.30

52,887

307

2.32

Other Long-Term Borrowings

833

9

4.49

1,414

12

3.50

1,652

14

3.37

1,762

16

3.38

2,736

21

3.18

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

2,147,798

$

742

0.14

%

2,028,369

$

838

0.16

%

1,987,108

$

848

0.17

%

1,977,427

$

856

0.17

%

1,972,343

$

948

0.19

%

Noninterest Bearing Deposits

1,652,337

1,621,432

1,564,892

1,515,726

1,389,821

Other Liabilities

72,166

114,657

112,707

107,801

111,050

Total Liabilities

3,872,301

3,764,458

3,664,707

3,600,954

3,473,214

Temporary Equity

10,518

13,339

20,446

26,355

21,977

SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:

383,956

350,140

341,460

329,040

326,330

Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity

$

4,266,775

$

4,127,937

$

4,026,613

$

3,956,349

$

3,821,521

Interest Rate Spread

$

24,774

2.49

%

$

24,790

2.52

%

$

27,750

2.91

%

$

26,064

2.81

%

$

24,606

2.77

%

Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)

25,516

2.63

25,628

2.68

28,598

3.07

26,920

2.98

25,554

2.96

Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)

742

0.08

838

0.09

848

0.09

856

0.09

948

0.11

Net Interest Margin

$

24,774

2.55

%

$

24,790

2.60

%

$

27,750

2.98

%

$

26,064

2.89

%

$

24,606

2.85

%

(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.

(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.


CAPITAL CITY HOME LOANS

MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Net Interest Income

$

75

$

35

$

(153

)

Mortgage Banking Fees

8,947

9,800

16,846

Other

467

470

426

Total Noninterest Income

9,414

10,270

17,272

Salaries

6,024

6,643

10,276

Other Associate Benefits

181

202

221

Total Compensation

6,205

6,845

10,497

Occupancy, Net

885

743

861

Other

1,313

1,312

1,101

Total Noninterest Expense

8,403

8,900

12,459

Operating Profit

$

1,086

$

1,405

$

4,660

Key Performance Metrics

Total Loans Closed

$

246,887

$

294,237

$

463,126

Total Loans Closed - Mix

Purchase

79

%

76

%

60

%

Refinance

21

%

24

%

40

%

For Information Contact:
J. Kimbrough Davis
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402.7820


