Capital A Berhad's (KLSE:CAPITALA) Business And Shares Still Trailing The Industry

When close to half the companies operating in the Airlines industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.3x, you may consider Capital A Berhad (KLSE:CAPITALA) as an attractive investment with its 0.4x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Capital A Berhad Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Capital A Berhad has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Keen to find out how analysts think Capital A Berhad's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Capital A Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 245% gain to the company's top line. Still, revenue has fallen 30% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 40% as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 50% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, its clear as to why Capital A Berhad's P/S is falling short industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As expected, our analysis of Capital A Berhad's analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Capital A Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Capital A Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

