Capital Allocation Trends At Reclaims Global (Catalist:NEX) Aren't Ideal

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Reclaims Global (Catalist:NEX), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Reclaims Global is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = S$3.3m ÷ (S$36m - S$5.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Reclaims Global has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.5% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Reclaims Global, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Reclaims Global, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 17%, but since then they've fallen to 11%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Reclaims Global's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 60% over the last three years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Reclaims Global (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

