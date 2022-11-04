Capital Allocation Trends At Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PESONA) Aren't Ideal

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PESONA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00012 = RM44k ÷ (RM616m - RM271m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 0.01%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.0% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a related note, Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 44% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Either way, they're still at a pretty high level, so we'd like to see them fall further if possible.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 60% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad we've found 3 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

