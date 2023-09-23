Capital Allocation Trends At Inghams Group (ASX:ING) Aren't Ideal

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Inghams Group (ASX:ING) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Inghams Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = AU$150m ÷ (AU$2.6b - AU$718m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Inghams Group has an ROCE of 8.1%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.0% generated by the Food industry, it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Inghams Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Inghams Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.1% from 20% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Inghams Group's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Inghams Group. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 15% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Inghams Group (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

