Capital Allocation Trends At RE&S Holdings (Catalist:1G1) Aren't Ideal

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating RE&S Holdings (Catalist:1G1), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on RE&S Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = S$12m ÷ (S$133m - S$39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, RE&S Holdings has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 1.0% generated by the Hospitality industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of RE&S Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at RE&S Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 20% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for RE&S Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 21% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

RE&S Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for RE&S Holdings that you might be interested in.

