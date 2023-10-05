Capital Allocation Trends At Grammer (ETR:GMM) Aren't Ideal

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Grammer (ETR:GMM), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Grammer is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = €52m ÷ (€1.4b - €785m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Grammer has an ROCE of 8.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Grammer's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Grammer's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 13% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Grammer to turn into a multi-bagger.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 54%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 8.0%. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

What We Can Learn From Grammer's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 68% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

