Capital Allocation Trends At Fernheizwerk Neukölln (FRA:FHW) Aren't Ideal

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Fernheizwerk Neukölln (FRA:FHW) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fernheizwerk Neukölln:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = €6.5m ÷ (€113m - €4.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Fernheizwerk Neukölln has an ROCE of 6.0%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 3.6% generated by the Water Utilities industry, it's much better.

View our latest analysis for Fernheizwerk Neukölln

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Fernheizwerk Neukölln's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Fernheizwerk Neukölln, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Fernheizwerk Neukölln doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 17%, but since then they've fallen to 6.0%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Story continues

Our Take On Fernheizwerk Neukölln's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Fernheizwerk Neukölln in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 13% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Fernheizwerk Neukölln you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.