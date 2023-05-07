Capital Allocation Trends At Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ASTRO) Aren't Ideal

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ASTRO), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM417m ÷ (RM5.7b - RM1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

So, Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.1% generated by the Media industry.

In the above chart we have measured Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad. To be more specific, the ROCE was 26% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 50% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

