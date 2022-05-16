Capgemini signs agreement to acquire Chappuis Halder & Cie to further expand its consulting expertise in Financial Services

Acquisition will support the growth of Capgemini’s strategy, business transformation and sustainability services for Corporate Investment Banking and Wealth Management clients

Paris, May 16, 2022 Capgemini announced today that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire Chappuis Halder & Cie (Chappuis Halder), a global strategy and management consulting firm specializing in the financial services industry. With Chappuis Halder’s specific industry focus, this acquisition will strengthen the Group’s capabilities to advise Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance clients in North America, Europe and South-East Asia, in shaping the future of their business and driving transformation through technology. The acquisition will also add to the Group’s in-demand specialist consulting services in Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) and climate risk strategy. The transaction is expected to be completed within the coming months.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Chappuis Halder is a nearly 150-people consulting firm, with main offices in North America (New York and Montreal), Europe (Paris and Geneva) and South-East Asia (Singapore and Hong Kong). It has built a reputation for its Financial Services leading expertise in Transformation, Finance, Risk and Compliance. Notably it enables business opportunities for clients, providing regulatory advice and also conducting ESG related projects, including through its Data-driven Transformation expertise.

Chappuis Halder’s addition will contribute further to our in-depth expertise of Financial Services, a key condition to be able to advise and help our clients in the industry with their business transformation,” said Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini’s Financial Services Strategic Business Unit and Group Executive Board Member. “With Chappuis Halder, we are strengthening further our ability to deliver end-to-end transformation to clients in Financial Services.”

This acquisition will help us deliver on high impact transformation projects for Corporate Investment Banking and Wealth Management clients,” said Cyril Garcia, CEO of Capgemini Invent and Group Executive Board Member. “Chappuis Halder, who is joining Capgemini Invent, brings a team of highly talented and experienced consultants, based in North America, Europe and South-East Asia. Their skillsets, including in sustainability services - a key focus for us to meet growing client demand - are very complementary to the Group’s deep industry and broad technology capabilities.”

Comments Stéphane Eyraud, CEO and Founder of Chappuis Halder, We are looking forward to being part of the Capgemini Group and to bringing our capabilities in helping clients in the financial services sector, to design, plan and implement end-to-end their transformation journey taking advantage of what technology can bring.”

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.
Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

