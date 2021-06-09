Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework

Press contact:

Sam Connatty

Tel.: +44 (0) 370 904 3601

Email: sam.connatty@capgemini.com

Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework

Sustainable IT helps clients achieve their sustainability goals by reducing the environmental impact of their enterprise IT and creating an organization-wide culture around net-zero objectives.

Paris, June 9, 2021 – Capgemini unveils a new Sustainable IT offering, designed to help clients reduce their IT carbon footprint. Greenhouse emissions generated by Enterprise IT1 could be compared to the third largest country, in terms of energy consumption, and are expected to grow significantly with digital acceleration. Sustainable IT is a building block of Capgemini’s global sustainability offering framework. The Group is in a unique position to support clients on their sustainability journey through its technical expertise, customized approach, and strong partner ecosystem.

IT generates 4% of global CO2 emissions and consumption is expected to increase three-fold from 2010 to 20252. Organizations across sectors must both reduce their carbon footprint and become enablers of positive climate action. A recent report from the Capgemini Research Institute suggests that 61% of organizations which have built a comprehensive roadmap to accelerate sustainable IT3 implementation have realized improved ESG scores, 56% have seen improved customer satisfaction and 44% have witnessed tax savings as a direct result of sustainable IT practices. Moreover, companies that have already scaled sustainable IT use cases have achieved 12% cost savings on an average4.

New offering goes beyond IT consumption

Capgemini’s new offering goes beyond structurally transforming IT in terms of consumption habits and ways of working, to empowering clients to create a culture of sustainable IT that is organization wide. Capgemini works with clients to provide qualitative and diagnostic tools that establish baseline business approaches to sustainable practice. Across business functions, Capgemini takes a holistic approach to identifying a company’s emission hotspots and reducing their environmental impact.

Story continues

“Sustainability is a key pillar of our strategic ambition and we are committed to helping our clients achieve their net zero objectives. Sustainable IT is the first block of Capgemini’s new sustainability offering framework, which is the backbone of a climate positive future. Organizations must re-assess their sustainability approaches to unlock the potential of smart technologies and move from a net-zero strategy to green product and service experiences,” comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini.

The offering has already been applied to several key clients in the banking, insurance, utilities, manufacturing, public services and energy sectors.

Capgemini’s strong network includes partners such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and applications suppliers, IT Hardware Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and infrastructure/cloud providers which provide further end-to-end opportunities to accelerate the client’s sustainable journey with this new offering.

It is based on a holistic, four-pillar framework focusing on:

Sustainable IT strategy: Setting a shared vision that includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of an organization’s IT environmental impact. Quantitative analysis includes ‘Life Cycle Assessment’ methodology that covers the impact of devices, infrastructures, applications and data. This enables organizations to assess their sustainable IT maturity score, allowing them to develop the right roadmap to achieve their sustainability goals.

Sustainable IT transformation: Leveraging 50 existing levers identified to reduce carbon emissions generated by enterprise IT through hardware, infrastructure, data and software. This transformation pillar includes levers such as server optimisation, cloud migration, application eco-design, streamlining data or the sustainable IT module of Capgemini’s proprietary economic Application Portfolio Management (eAPM) to not only reduce carbon footprint but also cut operating costs.

Sustainable IT employees: Evolving employee IT consumption habits and ways of working to embrace a culture of Sustainable IT through a set of engagement tools and training programs, which can be readily deployed to accelerate the sensitization and mobilization of the workforce.

IT for sustainable business: Leveraging new technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality(AR), Virtual Reality(VR), and Analytics to address the environmental challenges of an organization that enables efficient data capture, evaluation and analysis, monitoring and control, supports decision making. It is enriched and facilitated by Capgemini’s Applied Innovation Exchange5 network globally.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

1 Enterprise IT generates around 11 MtCO2e of greenhouse emissions (2) and 53.6 million tons of e-waste (2) worldwide per year.

2 "LEAN ICT" --- TOWARDS DIGITAL SOBRIETY – The Shift Project.

3 Sustainable IT is an umbrella term that describes an environment-focused approach to the design, usage and disposal of computer hardware and software applications, and the design of accompanying business processes. The term also extends to activities such as responsible mining of rare metals used to develop IT hardware, water conservation, and the application of circular economy principles across the technology lifecycle. Capgemini’s research spans four key areas of enterprise IT including user hardware and devices, networks and communication systems, applications and data, and cloud computing.

4 Sustainable IT report published by Capgemini Research Institute in May 2021.

5 Capgemini’s Applied Innovation Exchange (AIE) brings together a framework for action, a global network of exchanges, and a rich and diverse ecosystem to deliver a high-performance innovation engagement experience through a portfolio of more than 20+ distinct services that span the breadth of the applied innovation process.

Attachment



