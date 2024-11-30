Capello: Atalanta ‘United or City’ worthy of Premier League

Fabio Capello says Atalanta could be named ‘Atalanta City’ or ‘Atalanta United’ and play in the Premier League, and ‘nobody would be surprised.’

Former Italian coach Capello praised Atalanta in his latest interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

La Dea and Inter are currently in the Champions League top 8 and are still unbeaten in Europe’s elite competition.

“Credit goes to the clubs and the coaches, starting with Gasperini, who has always had a different way of coaching with a mix of intensity and aggressivity,” said Capello.

“Inzaghi has also matured a lot, and Marotta has given him a quality team. Milan made a coup in Madrid, while Juventus went ahead but didn’t score much. It’s a pity for Bologna.”

Both sides are also involved in the title race, being just one point below Serie A leaders Napoli.

“Atalanta play with an intensity worthy of the Champions League or Premier League. Given their playing style, nobody would be surprised if they were called Atalanta United or Atalanta City,” argued Capello.

“Their habit of physicality and challenges is influencing other teams as well.”

Serie A football has regained relevance in European competitions in recent years, but Capello believes more can be done for football in the country.

“Referees and comments must improve,” he said.

“I refer to those that don’t protect agonism. I still see too many interruptions, soft penalties and big dramas with too much time wasted. Not only are they not nice, but they also break the rhythm.”