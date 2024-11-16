Capello aims dig at Fonseca after Cagliari draw: “They would have been more careful”

In view of the big clash between AC Milan and Juventus, the legendary manager Fabio Capello has aimed a dig at Paulo Fonseca regarding the recent defensive issues.

After the 3-1 win against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, Milan dropped points against Cagliari as the game finished 3-3. It doesn’t have to be said given the scoreline, but the defensive display left a lot to be desired from the Rossoneri.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport yesterday, focusing on the upcoming game between Milan and Juventus, Fabio Capello aimed a dig at Fonseca. He was asked about the goals conceded against Cagliari and how he would have reacted…

“With me, they would have been more careful…. The feeling is that Milan’s defenders look too much at the ball and too little at the man. And in the area, as I always say, the ball doesn’t go in unless there is an opponent to receive it,” he stated.

It’s clear that a different mentality is needed at the back and perhaps for the entire squad as well. They have been fair too inconsistent this season and if this continues even for just a few more weeks, the Scudetto train will have left the station.