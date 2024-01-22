Cape Verde vs Egypt LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Cape Verde vs Egypt LIVE!

A thrilling climax to Group B in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is in store tonight with Egypt taking on Cape Verde, at the same time as Ghana's match against Mozambique. The stakes are high for the Pharaohs after two draws to open the competition.

Egypt will have to do it the hard way too, after Mohamed Salah's injury ruled him out of perhaps the entirety of AFCON from here on in. The talismanic winger will attend today's game in Abidjan then fly back to Liverpool for treatment - with a vague hope of returning should his team reach the latter stages.

Cape Verde have already won the group, raising Egypt's hopes that their opponents will take their foot off the pedal in the north Africans' desperate search for a result. However, the islanders have been an impressive surprise package at AFCON. Follow Cape Verde vs Egypt LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Kick-off: 8pm GMT | Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny

How to watch: Sky Sports

Nearly time now

19:49 , Dom Smith

Just over 10 minutes until kick-off now.

Cape Verde know they are through to the second round, but Egypt must win to be sure of joining them. A draw tonight would likely not be enough!

Worth watching one more time!

19:41 , Dom Smith

He may not be involved tonight, but last time out ex-Manchester United flop Bebe scored this outrageous goal for Cape Verde...

Former Manchester United forward Bebe gives Cape Verde the lead against Mozambique with a free-kick from a long, long way out... #AFCON2023



📼 @SkyFootball pic.twitter.com/DHl5UCuixG — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) January 19, 2024

Test of their quality

19:30 , Dom Smith

Mohamed Salah is in position at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, having watched the Group A match between Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria there earlier this afternoon.

Now he awaits his nation's decider. In his absence, can Egypt beat Group B leaders Cape Verde and join them in the round of 16?

Mohamed Salah watches on as Nigeria beat Guinea-Bissau (AFP via Getty Images)

It's all over in Group A

19:18 , Dom Smith

Hosts the Ivory Coast face a nervous wait to see whether they will make it to the second round.

A 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea has done their chances of that no good and left them with just three points — won on the opening night when they beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0.

Equatorial Guinea top Group A with seven points, while Nigeria join them in the round of 16 as a 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau also left them on seven points.

Egypt form

19:07 , Dom Smith

Finalists last time out in Cameroon in 2021, Egypt have certainly not set the world alight in terms of their performances or results at this Africa Cup of Nations quite yet!

They have come from behind to earn 2-2 draws with both Mozambique and Ghana, keeping their tournament alive, but another draw tonight might not be enough to clinch them one of the second round spots for the four best third-place finishers. Victory over the island nation must be their priority tonight.

Here is Egypt's starting XI!

18:58 , Dom Smith

Egypt XI: El Shenawy, Zizo, Hegazi, Hany, Abdelmonem, Fatouh, Hamdi Fathi, Attia, Mohamed, Ashour, Marmoush

Subs: Gabr, Trezeguet, Kouka, Kahraba, Hamdy, Ibrahim, Elneny, Mostafa Fathi, Abou Gabal, Sobhy, Lasheen.

Cape Verde starting line-up has arrived!

18:52 , Dom Smith

Cape Verde XI: Vozinha, Semedo, Diney, Costa, Dylan Tavares, Rocha Santos, Lenini, Andrade, Mendes, Gilson Tavares, Rodrigues

Subs: Cabral, Fernandes, Monteiro, Rosa, Cuca, Deroy Duarte, Laros Duarte, Silva Teixeira, Moreira, Silva, Stopira, Lopes

18:47 , Dom Smith

Some potentially bad news for both Egypt and Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas has released a statement:

“The injury is more serious than first thought. He will be out for 21-28 days, and not two games.”

“His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit.”

That might spell the end of his AFCON campaign for Salah then.

Cape Verde form

18:36 , Dom Smith

Cape Verde's best finish in an Africa Cup of Nations came in 2013, when they reached the quarter-finals.

The island minnows are back at it, upsetting the odds this time around, and became the first team in the entire tournament to reach the round of 16 after stunning Ghana 2-1 in their opener before a comfortable 3-0 win over Mozambique.

Mohamed Salah injury update

18:23 , Dom Smith

Mohamed Salah will return to Liverpool for treatment on his muscle injury, with a view to flying back out for the latter stage of AFCON should Egypt reach the semi-finals.

Salah has already been ruled out of Egypt's next two fixtures, should they progress to the knockout stages of the competition. He will attend Monday's clash with Cape Verde before flying back to Merseyside to be attended by Liverpool doctors.

An Egyptian FA statement read: "After additional examinations were conducted on Mohamed Salah during the last hours, and after communication between the national team's medical staff and his counterpart at Liverpool FC, it was decided that the player will return to England after the Cape Verde match tomorrow to complete his treatment, with the hope that he will join the national team in the semi-final of the AFCON if we qualify."

Mohamed Salah sits out of Egypt training on Sunday (AFP via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp said after Liverpool's 4-0 win at Bournemouth: "However long he's out, probably everybody sees it like this, it makes sense that he's doing the rehab with us or with our people.

"I spoke with him directly after, the night when it happened. Since then he's in contact with our doctor. I think he will be back."

Cape Verde vs Egypt prediction

18:11 , Dom Smith

Egypt may be favoured by this being a dead-rubber for Cape Verde, with a win guaranteeing their progression to the knockouts.

Egypt to win 2-0.

Egypt in training ahead of their meeting with Cape Verde (AFP via Getty Images)

Early Egypt team news

18:03 , Dom Smith

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been ruled out for two games and returned to England for treatment after coming off injured in Egypt's draw with Ghana.

As a result, ex-Aston Villa wide man Trezeguet may come back into the team having been dropped last time out for the 2-2 draw with Ghana.

Early Cape Verde team news

17:57 , Dom Smith

Cape Verde are not believed to have suffered any fresh injury worries since beating Mozambique three days ago.

Former Manchester United forward Bebe scored the opening goal in that game, and coach Bubista has named the same starting line-up in both games so far.

Cape Verde vs Egypt match odds

17:50 , Dom Smith

Cape Verde: 15/2

Egypt: 2/5

Draw: 16/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:42 , Dom Smith

This is actually the very first official meeting between these two sides.

Cuca celebrates after Cape Verde's victory over Mozambique in Abidjan on January 19 (AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Cape Verde vs Egypt

17:37 , Dom Smith

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Mix.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action here, on Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome!

17:29 , Dom Smith

Hello, and welcome to The Evening Standard's dedicated coverage of Egypt versus Cape Verde, as Group B reaches its deciding matches at this year's Africa Cup of Nations!

Kick off is at 8pm GMT.