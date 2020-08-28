Cape Breton region to hold in-person elections, and you keep the pencil

Richmond County voters will be visiting a polling station and putting pencil to paper in this fall's general elections, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a strong recommendation from the Nova Scotia government urging municipalities to consider electronic voting.

Clair Rankin, a former Richmond councillor and now the municipality's returning officer, said using paper ballots only will be a challenge, but all of the public health guidelines will be followed.

He said the pandemic means renting more venues for polling stations to ensure physical distancing, hiring a third more election staff and spending more on cleaning.

"We're full speed ahead on a normal election day, with added security for voters," Rankin said.

Richmond will also be buying 5,000 short pencils with no erasers, like those used at the golf course or bowling alleys, which voters will get to keep, he said.

"Everybody gets a free gift from the county this election," Rankin said. "You get to take the pencil home. You're only allowed to use it once, so you get a souvenir of the election in 2020."

View photos Tom Ayers/CBC More

According to Department of Municipal Affairs guidelines developed for municipalities, the province does not recommend paper ballots as the only voting method.

Instead, it suggests councils use telephone or internet-based voting because of the pandemic, a move urged by Municipal Affairs Minister Chuck Porter.

"With the appropriate staff, venue and equipment, it is possible to safely conduct an election while adhering to public health orders," the guidelines say.

"[But] in-person public election events could pose a greater risk of transmission of COVID-19 opposed to alternative voting methods. Therefore, it is strongly recommended that municipalities consider implementing electronic voting ... to protect the health and safety of election staff and voters.

"To ensure community members are not improperly exposed to the coronavirus, municipalities should consider providing only electronic voting to minimize the risk of transmission."

Some municipalities, like Cape Breton Regional Municipality and the Town of Yarmouth, are going with electronic voting only. Others are using a mix of paper and electronic ballots.

Neither the province nor the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities keeps a record of which methods municipalities are choosing.

View photos Paul Poirier/CBC More

Story continues