Cape Breton police issue alert after early morning shooting in Sydney Mines

Cape Breton Regional Police have issued an alert after a shooting in Sydney Mines, N.S., early Saturday.

The alert said police are looking for a white 2015 Hyundai with Nova Scotia licence plate HAW 341.

Police said vehicle was involved in a shooting on Barrington Street. The vehicle was last seen on Purves Street and Highway 105.

There are two or three men in the vehicle, who are believed to be armed, police said.

The public is asked not to approach the vehicle, but to call 902-563-5151 with any related information.

Police confirmed Saturday morning that no one was injured in the shooting.

MORE TOP STORIES