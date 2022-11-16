Cape Breton man chronicles hike from Mexico to Canada over 121 days

A Cape Breton, N.S., man can now scratch 'hike from Mexico to Canada' off his bucket list.

Software developer Colin MacDougall set out on his epic 121-day journey this past summer.

The 4,270-kilometre trek took place on what's known as the Pacific Crest Trail. It traverses California, Oregon and Washington.

In the video abovem, MacDougall shares stories of some of the biggest challenges he faced along the way, including menacing thunderstorms to intense wildfires.