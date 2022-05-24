CaPatel Investments: the Investment Firm With a Heart

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / In a 2020 interview with Fox40, Anip Patel, CEO and founder of CaPatel Investments, discussed his passion in life: giving back to minorities, supporting the global community, and making a difference. "The word success to me," said Patel, "is doing something that makes you happy which will impact people's lives forever."

This was before he'd even founded CaPatel Investments, an early-stage investment firm focused on investing predominantly in companies that promote South Asian values. His company, founded in 2022, is creating a fund for South Asian entrepreneurs. As Patel says, "Many South Asian start-ups lack access to funding." He goes on to point out that minority CEOs often find themselves facing discrimination, which negatively affects their businesses.

Serial Entrepreneurship

Having graduated from DePaul University with a triple major in finance, economics, and marketing, Patel has an obvious passion for business. He started his first business, a South Asian wedding rental company, freshman year in college. Post-college, he started one of the first South Asian talent management companies. Patel then began to explore other business opportunities while working as a strategy consultant in some of the largest companies in the world. He then began to delve into tech, healthcare, and entertainment. His breadth of knowledge ranges from a myriad of industries, making him an ideal angel investor. Patel's marketing expertise, analytical skills, and keen eye for success have placed him on many advisory boards.

CaPatel Investments provides more than funding, as the company believes that young companies can benefit greatly from guidance as they grow. CaPatel Investment's team supports companies with marketing, strategy, sales, and financial guidance. Their marketing network spans across the United States and internationally, allowing them to connect business owners to reliable resources while bringing business to start-up companies.

A Passion for South Asian Culture

Patel is proud of his roots.

"I tried so hard to find investors," he recalls. "I knocked on so many doors."

Now since he's grown his own company, he wants to give back to those who are facing the same situation that he dealt with years ago. His current focus is the fund he is creating for investments for South Asian founders.

Patel points out that historically, minorities have experienced significantly more challenges than their majority counterparts in acquiring funding via venture capital. He feels that now is the time to change the narrative.

"With CaPatel Investments," he says, "we plan to use our initial fund for two initiatives: a grant program for a company to get them on their feet, and investment opportunities for South Asian founded start-ups."

The grant program allows up to $10,000 worth of funding for new companies to kick start their venture. Following the grant program, the investment opportunities allow companies to receive funding from $50,000-$500,000.

Key Strategies for Better Business

CaPatel is dedicated not only to providing funding but to creating a mentor relationship with young companies so that they can learn how to provide for themselves.

Learning: While accessibility to resources is limited for South Asian companies, some resources do exist. While CaPatel hopes to one day increase those resources, its current focus is on educating new companies on how to access the opportunities currently available.

Empowerment: South Asian companies are highly underrepresented, and CaPatel strives to highlight the successes of the companies it works with. CaPatel looks for empowering opportunities in multiple sectors, including but not limited to technology, film, healthcare, fashion telecommunications, and entertainment.

Innovation: CaPatel is interested in working with companies of all types, and particularly appreciates individuals and businesses looking to break the mold, be innovative and creative, and take risks by trying something new.

Teamwork: Building business relationships and networks is crucial for young businesses starting out. CaPatel can help fledgling companies create lasting connections that will benefit their business growth for years to come.

For organizations with the potential to repeat annually pending company performance, CaPatel is excited to offer initial funds and grants, as well as a broad range of initiatives including business development, financing, strategy, sales, marketing, and exit. For new South Asian businesses struggling to get started, CaPatel is there with industry know-how and a much-needed leg up.

About CaPatel Investments

CaPatel Investments is an investment firm that predominantly invests in companies that promote South Asian values. The company was founded in 2022 and is currently focused on funding start-ups based in South Asia and providing resources and networking while young businesses grow.

