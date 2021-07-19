CAPAssurance, a Risk Purchasing Group, Names Mitch Temple as Vice President Business Development

Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. Hires Proven Health Care Sales Executive to Drive Growth of CAPAssurance Unit

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP) today announced the appointment of Mitch Temple as its new Vice President Business Development for its CAPAssurance Risk Purchasing Group. Mr. Temple will be responsible for marketing CAPAssurance medical professional liability insurance and risk management services to hospitals, health care facilities, and large medical groups through its select broker network.



Mr. Temple brings a diverse and creative background to the CAP enterprise and CAPAssurance unit. He served most recently as the Director of Sales for the past decade at Med-IQ, specializing in customized risk management programs that support health care providers, reduce risk, and improve patient safety. Mr. Temple delivered 400% client growth in his capacity at Med-IQ.

“Mitch is a resourceful business development executive who will be instrumental in spearheading the continued steady growth of CAPAssurance, and helping it adapt to the ever-changing market conditions” states CAP CEO Sarah E. Scher, JD. She adds, “Mitch brings entrepreneurial talent that is evidenced by his sales and implementation of MED-IQ products ranging from online risk management education, Just Culture implementation, data analytics, and custom programs in response to COVID-19.”

Prior to MED-IQ, Mr. Temple had experience in Marketing and as a Creative Producer. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Literature and Political Science at Georgetown University and Master of Fine Arts at San Francisco Art Institute. He played college baseball at Georgetown and taught as a volunteer in South Africa. He is an avid supporter of the arts, and is a Founder of the arts and education non-profit, Root Division.

Mr. Temple will report to Alyson Lewis, CAP Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer. “Mitch combines a proven business development track record in the health care marketplace with the creativity and ingenuity required to develop customized, effective risk financing solutions for the CAPAssurance broker network and client base. We’re delighted to add him to our growing team,” said Ms. Lewis.

Story continues

About the Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc.

The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP), established in 1975, offers medical professional liability protection to some 12,000 of California's finest physicians through the Mutual Protection Trust. In 2013, CAP organized CAPAssurance, a Risk Purchasing Group, to bring liability insurance coverage to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and large medical groups. Based in Los Angeles, CAP also has offices in San Diego, Orange County, and Walnut Creek. For more information, visit www.CAPphysicians.com. CAP is licensed as a California surplus lines broker (License No. 0B72723). The insurance products provided under the CAPAssurance, a Risk Purchasing Group, program are issued by a “non-admitted” or “surplus line” insurer that is not licensed by the State of California.



Follow CAP on Twitter for industry trends, subscribe to its YouTube channel to hear from industry experts; connect with CAP on LinkedIn to engage with company leaders, and find information on its key milestones and achievements on Facebook.

Contact:

Ernest R. Khirallah

213-473-8737

ekhirallah@capphysicians.com



