CapAllianz Holdings (Catalist:594) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, CapAllianz Holdings (Catalist:594) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on CapAllianz Holdings is:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0066 = US$481k ÷ (US$76m - US$2.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, CapAllianz Holdings has an ROCE of 0.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 25%.

View our latest analysis for CapAllianz Holdings

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for CapAllianz Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of CapAllianz Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is CapAllianz Holdings' ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that CapAllianz Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. Additionally, the business is utilizing 34% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

In Conclusion...

In the end, CapAllianz Holdings has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 67% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you want to know some of the risks facing CapAllianz Holdings we've found 4 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here