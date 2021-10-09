Capacity limits lift in Ontario cinemas, spectator sports venues, other spaces

Capacity limits no longer apply for some Ontario venues that are asking patrons to show proof of vaccination.

Cinemas, theatres, concert and spectator sports venues and car and horse racing tracks are allowed to open at full capacity as of this morning.

The province says there have been few outbreaks in the selected settings and most other public health measures such as masks remain in place.

Physical distancing requirements are lifting along with capacity limits with some exceptions such as indoor meeting and event spaces, which must still maintain two metres between people.

The provincial government says it's making the changes based on high vaccination rates, stable public health indicators and the vaccine certificate policy.

Capacity rules are still in effect in other places requiring proof of vaccination such as gyms and restaurants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press