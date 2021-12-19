New COVID-19 cases exceed 4,000 in Ontario as capacity limits come into effect

TORONTO — Ontario reported 4,177 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, more than two-thirds of which are in people who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

It was the highest daily tally since April 23, and it came as the province reintroduced stricter public health measures.

Restaurants, gyms and many other indoor settings have a 50 per cent capacity limit as of Sunday.

No more than 10 people can attend indoor social gatherings — down from 25 — and there's a maximum of 25 attendees at outdoor social gatherings, down from 100.

Premier Doug Ford announced the new restrictions on Friday, saying the Omicron variant — now dominant in the province — is so contagious it threatens to overwhelm the health-care system.

The province's science advisers have said two doses of COVID-19 vaccine are only 35 per cent effective against the variant three months after being administered, while a third dose bumps efficacy up to 75 per cent.

In the province, 86.3 per cent of residents aged five and older have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.1 per cent have at least two doses.

Two deaths were also reported Sunday.

The public health measures come as cases have been rising rapidly, with the seven-day average of new daily diagnoses sitting at 2,542 Sunday, compared with 1,236 a week earlier.

Hospitalizations appeared to decrease with 283 people in hospital — including 159 who are in intensive care and 103 on ventilators. The numbers of hospitalizations decreased by 99, but not all hospitals report on the weekends.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2021.

