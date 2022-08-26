Capacity Expansion to Set the Tone for Sugar-Based Surfactant Manufacturers, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Asia Pacific Has Remained the Primary Market for Sugar-Based Surfactants with Increased Spending On Detergents and Industrial Cleaning Products Driving the Wheels of Fortune for the Market

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the newly-released report on sugar-based surfactants by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is valued at US$ 5.1 billion and is expected to expand a CAGR of 6.1% over the 2022-2032 forecast period.



Additionally, Fact.MR estimates the sugar-based surfactants market valuation to surpass US$ 9.2 billion by 2032-end, attributed to factors such as growing demand for sugar-based surfactants for use in homecare and personal care & cosmetics products.

Consumer attraction towards naturally-derived products that are manufactured from plant-based ingredients and grown without any use of fertilizers and pesticides over synthetic surfactants that are manufactured from oil or petroleum products is increasing.

Indian company Galaxy Surfactants has been increasing its production capacity in the last 7 years. Companies' total surfactant production capacity in 2019 was 260 thousand metric tons.

In 2019, BASF SE, a leading company in the manufacturing of sugar-based surfactants, increased its production capacity to 1,000 tons. With this its total production capacity has reached 3,000 tons annually.

Such initiatives keep the market competitive in nature and it is poised for steady growth in the mid-term forecast period.

Why is the U.S. a Large Consumer of Sugar-based Surfactants?

Skin care, hair makeup, perfumes, toiletries, and oral cosmetics are some of the main products of the cosmetics industry. The United States is considered the most valuable country in the cosmetics industry. In 2021, the United States cosmetics market was valued at over US$ 100 billion. Millennials are one of the main reasons for the growth of the cosmetics market in the United States.

Growing use of cosmetics in the United State is helping the sugar-based surfactants market grow, as these surfactants are considered the main component for the manufacturing of various types of cosmetics. Natural surfactants are made from plant-based ingredients, unlike other surfactants that are made from petroleum products.

Growing awareness about organic products not containing any harmful compounds has helped the demand growth of sugar-based surfactants in the past half-decade.

The United States market expanded at 4.8% CAGR during the historical period of 2017-2021 and is anticipated to surge at 6.2% CAGR to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.5 billion by 2032.

Key Segments Covered in the Sugar-Based Surfactants Industry Survey

Sugar-based Surfactants Market by Type :



Alkyl Polyglycosides

Branched Alkyl Polyglycosides Decyl Glucoside Sucrose Cocoate Ethoxylated Alkyl Polyglycosides Others



Sugar-based Surfactants Market by Source :



Monomeric Sugar-based Surfactants

Dimeric Sugar-based Surfactants Polymeric Sugar-based Surfactants





Sugar-based Surfactants Market by Application :



Homecare Products

Personal Care & Cosmetics Industrial & Institutional Cleaners Agricultural Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Oil Fields Cement, Concrete & Plaster (In Admixture) Others



Sugar-based Surfactants Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Winning Strategy

Increasing demand for sugar-based surfactants for application in homecare products, personal care solutions, cosmetics products, and industrial and institutional cleaners has pushed manufacturers to increase their production capacity to meet the growing demand for organic products and increase their global footprint and profitability.

Growing awareness about organic products made from plant-based ingredients has been seen in the past half-decade. This will help sugar-based surfactant suppliers as homecare, personal care, and cosmetics products are manufactured using natural surfactants.

Key players in the Sugar-Based Surfactants Market

Cargill

Lonza

Clairant

Dow Chemicals

LG Household & Health care

BASF SE

SEPPIC

Kao

AkzoNobel NV

Galaxy Surfactants

Key Takeaways from Sugar-Based Surfactants Market Study

By application, homecare products are projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 2 billion by 2032.

Application in personal care and cosmetic products is anticipated to account for 22.8% market share by 2032.

Demand for monomeric sugar-based surfactants is anticipated to expand around 1.9X in market value by 2032.

North America is expected to hold around 20% market share by 2032 with a valuation of US$ 1.83 billion.

The United States is projected to capture around 16.4% of the global sugar-based surfactants market share by 2032 and be valued at US$ 1.58 billion by 2032.

Europe is slated to provide an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.45 billion by 2032.

The China sugar-based surfactants market is expected to expand at a CAGR 7.4% and gain 415.8 BPS.

The South Asia and Oceania market is set to surge ahead at a CAGR of 8%.

Homecare product application is predicted to hold a high share of 44% by 2032.



