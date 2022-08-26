Capacity Expansion to Set the Tone for Sugar-Based Surfactant Manufacturers, Says Fact.MR

Asia Pacific Has Remained the Primary Market for Sugar-Based Surfactants with Increased Spending On Detergents and Industrial Cleaning Products Driving the Wheels of Fortune for the Market

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the newly-released report on sugar-based surfactants by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is valued at US$ 5.1 billion and is expected to expand a CAGR of 6.1% over the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Additionally, Fact.MR estimates the sugar-based surfactants market valuation to surpass US$ 9.2 billion by 2032-end, attributed to factors such as growing demand for sugar-based surfactants for use in homecare and personal care & cosmetics products.

Consumer attraction towards naturally-derived products that are manufactured from plant-based ingredients and grown without any use of fertilizers and pesticides over synthetic surfactants that are manufactured from oil or petroleum products is increasing.

  • Indian company Galaxy Surfactants has been increasing its production capacity in the last 7 years. Companies' total surfactant production capacity in 2019 was 260 thousand metric tons.

  • In 2019, BASF SE, a leading company in the manufacturing of sugar-based surfactants, increased its production capacity to 1,000 tons. With this its total production capacity has reached 3,000 tons annually.

Such initiatives keep the market competitive in nature and it is poised for steady growth in the mid-term forecast period.

Why is the U.S. a Large Consumer of Sugar-based Surfactants?

Skin care, hair makeup, perfumes, toiletries, and oral cosmetics are some of the main products of the cosmetics industry. The United States is considered the most valuable country in the cosmetics industry. In 2021, the United States cosmetics market was valued at over US$ 100 billion. Millennials are one of the main reasons for the growth of the cosmetics market in the United States.

Growing use of cosmetics in the United State is helping the sugar-based surfactants market grow, as these surfactants are considered the main component for the manufacturing of various types of cosmetics. Natural surfactants are made from plant-based ingredients, unlike other surfactants that are made from petroleum products.

Growing awareness about organic products not containing any harmful compounds has helped the demand growth of sugar-based surfactants in the past half-decade.

The United States market expanded at 4.8% CAGR during the historical period of 2017-2021 and is anticipated to surge at 6.2% CAGR to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.5 billion by 2032.

Key Segments Covered in the Sugar-Based Surfactants Industry Survey

  • Sugar-based Surfactants Market by Type :

    • Alkyl Polyglycosides

    • Branched Alkyl Polyglycosides

    • Decyl Glucoside

    • Sucrose Cocoate

    • Ethoxylated Alkyl Polyglycosides

    • Others

  • Sugar-based Surfactants Market by Source :

    • Monomeric Sugar-based Surfactants

    • Dimeric Sugar-based Surfactants

    • Polymeric Sugar-based Surfactants

  • Sugar-based Surfactants Market by Application :

    • Homecare Products

    • Personal Care & Cosmetics

    • Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

    • Agricultural Chemicals

    • Pharmaceuticals

    • Oil Fields

    • Cement, Concrete & Plaster (In Admixture)

    • Others

  • Sugar-based Surfactants Market by Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • Middle East & Africa

Winning Strategy

Increasing demand for sugar-based surfactants for application in homecare products, personal care solutions, cosmetics products, and industrial and institutional cleaners has pushed manufacturers to increase their production capacity to meet the growing demand for organic products and increase their global footprint and profitability.

Growing awareness about organic products made from plant-based ingredients has been seen in the past half-decade. This will help sugar-based surfactant suppliers as homecare, personal care, and cosmetics products are manufactured using natural surfactants.

Key players in the Sugar-Based Surfactants Market

  • Cargill

  • Lonza

  • Clairant

  • Dow Chemicals

  • LG Household & Health care

  • BASF SE

  • SEPPIC

  • Kao

  • AkzoNobel NV

  • Galaxy Surfactants

Key Takeaways from Sugar-Based Surfactants Market Study

  • By application, homecare products are projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 2 billion by 2032.

  • Application in personal care and cosmetic products is anticipated to account for 22.8% market share by 2032.

  • Demand for monomeric sugar-based surfactants is anticipated to expand around 1.9X in market value by 2032.

  • North America is expected to hold around 20% market share by 2032 with a valuation of US$ 1.83 billion.

  • The United States is projected to capture around 16.4% of the global sugar-based surfactants market share by 2032 and be valued at US$ 1.58 billion by 2032.

  • Europe is slated to provide an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.45 billion by 2032.

  • The China sugar-based surfactants market is expected to expand at a CAGR 7.4% and gain 415.8 BPS.

  • The South Asia and Oceania market is set to surge ahead at a CAGR of 8%.

  • Homecare product application is predicted to hold a high share of 44% by 2032.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain-

Ethylene Dichloride Market- The global ethylene dichloride market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 31.2 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 2.3% to reach US$ 39.3 billion by the end of 2032. Industrial grade ethylene dichloride accounted for 95.3% of the global ethylene dichloride (EDC) market at the end of 2021.

Thermal Interface Materials Market- Global thermal interface material sales are currently valued at US$ 2.91 billion and are expected to increase at an impressive CAGR of 8.5% to reach US$ 6.61 billion by 2032.

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market- The global sales of aluminum foil packaging is likely to increase at above 4% CAGR through 2031, reaching US$ 55 Bn. Fact.MR expects the aluminum foil packaging industry to expand positively, growing 1.5x from 2021 to 2031.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market- The global super absorbent polymers (SAP) market saw steady growth at 3.5% CAGR over the past half-decade and is set to be valued over US$ 6 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide super absorbent polymer consumption is predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032.

3D Printing Materials Market- The 3D printing materials market is growing due to increasing demand from the healthcare, automotive, and other industries. By 2021-end, the market is slated to reach a value of US$ 1.3 Bn.

Dyes and Pigments Market- The global dyes and pigments market size is expected to reach US$ 38 billion by 2031. The dyes and pigments market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market- According to Fact.MR’s hydrophobic coatings industry analysis, the market is expected to witness sales of over 10,000 tons in 2021, and increase at a CAGR above 5% to top 13,000 tons by 2031.

Activated Carbon Market- The sales of activated carbon will reach a valuation of US$ 4 Billion by 2031, at a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 5%.

Iron Ore Pellets Market- According to a research study done by Fact.MR, demand for iron ore pellets is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period of 2021 to 2031, up from 399 Mn tons in 2021.

Flock Adhesives Market- The global Flock Adhesive market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

    TORONTO — Calgary Stampeders safety Elie Bouka still knows what to do when he gets his hands on the football. Bouka returned an interception 62 yards for the touchdown that helped rally Calgary past the Toronto Argonauts 22-19 on Saturday night. Bouka's pick-six at 12:23 of the third quarter pulled the Stampeders to within 19-16 before Dedrick Mills was stopped short on the two-point conversion. But the six-foot-one, 204-pound Laval, Que., native's TD set the stage for veteran kicker Rene Parede