'We are capable of winning,' says Ukrainian parliament member

As the people of Ukraine continue to defend against a Russian onslaught, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, says the nation is still looking for three main things from the United States: heavy weapons, sanctions on Russia and financial aid.

"We need more weapons that would burn everything. Because right now Russians are putting artillery, tanks, everything they have and also they bombed civilians to terrorize the whole country," Kravchuk told "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz. "As we're getting more than we burden every day, we are capable of winning and we're capable of kicking Russians out because that's the way how to end this -- to end this war."

