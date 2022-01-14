Cap-Pelé man granted bail on arson charge related to church fire

Samuel Vautour is facing an arson charge after the December fire that destroyed Saint Timothée Church in Shemogue. (Kate Letterick/CBC - image credit)

A Cap-Pelé man will be released while awaiting proceedings for an arson charge laid after a fire destroyed a southeastern New Brunswick church.

Samuel Jamie Vautour, 26, appeared in Moncton provincial court by video conference on Friday. He has been in custody since his arrest in early December.

Judge Ronald LeBlanc accepted Vautour's release under conditions until his next appearance. He will remain on house arrest, must wear an electronic ankle monitor and can only leave home one afternoon per week.

Vautour was charged last month with a single count of arson related to a fire at the Saint Timothée Catholic church in Shemogue.

Flames quickly spread through the building in the early hours of the morning, destroying the 105-year-old wooden structure. The Catholic church is part of the archdiocese of Moncton.

Vautour was declared criminally responsible following a recent court-ordered, 30-day psychiatric evaluation at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton.

His mother and lawyer both declined to comment while leaving the courthouse.

Vautour is expected to return to court on Feb. 7 to enter a plea.