CAP: Help Build Hope and Change the Lives of Millions

For decades, Appalachia has been a region of intense and growing hardship. Children go hungry, families live in deteriorating homes, and the elderly suffer in isolation. Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) has been serving the people of Appalachia by building hope, transforming lives, and sharing Christ's love for nearly 60 years. Through donor support, dedicated volunteers, and a selfless staff, CAP now touches the lives of more than 1.5 million people each year.

By supporting CAP through your employee giving program, your compassion can deliver tangible solutions that lift people up and transform their lives.

As a donor, you can support CAP by donating to them through your employer's workplace giving program. While there may be multiple donation options depending on your employer-sponsored charitable giving program, payroll deduction pledges in particular are a cost effective and near effortless way to support Christian Appalachian Project and have a big impact.

For instance:

$2.00 per pay period (x 26 paychecks = $52 total) can help CAP provide free and nutritious food to eligible families through their food pantries

$5.00 per pay period (x 26 pay checks = $130 total) can help CAP make necessary home repairs so seniors and individuals with disabilities can remain in a safe, warm, dry, and accessible home.

$10.00 per pay period (x 26 checks = $260 total ) helps CAP and their volunteers provide food, water, and emergency supplies, along with home and property cleanup and repair in the wake of major disasters.

$25.00 per pay period (x 26 paychecks = $650 total) helps CAP provide new clothing, school supplies, and other necessities that parents cannot afford throughout the school year. Equipped with these tools, children can attend school with enthusiasm and encouragement.

If you are a Federal or Postal employee/retiree, or military personnel, click here to donate through the Combined Federal Campaign donation portal and search for CFC# 11102 or enter "Christian Appalachian Project" in the charity search field.

If you work in the private sector or work for a State/county/local government or municipal agency, please contact your HR for a link to your organization's workplace giving donation site.

Are you an employer?

As Christian Appalachian Project's workplace giving partner, America's Charities can help your company design and implement a program centered on supporting their work - through workplace giving campaigns, employee fundraising, cause-focused signature programs, volunteerism, donation drives, matching gifts, Dollars-for-Doers, In-Kind Giving and other employee engagement and philanthropic initiatives. Click here to learn more about the benefits of workplace giving and request a demo to learn how we can help you do this.

