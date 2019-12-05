Canyon dhb sign Baugnies, Jones

Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) celebrates his victory

The British continental squad Canyon dhb p/b Soreen announced their 2020 roster on Thursday, naming an 18-rider team for the coming season. The team picked up five new riders, including two from the Pro Continental ranks, Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Gobert) and Brenton Jones (Delko Marseille Provence).

Team owner Tim Elverson kept 13 of the current riders and also added Jacob Scott (SwiftCarbon), Rob Scott (Wiggins Le Col) and Alex Peters, who raced for Team Sky in 2015. Peters retired in 2017 but is making his return to pro cycling.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Alex Paton, Andrew Tennant, Thomas Stewart, Jacob Hennessy, Ryan Christensen, Matthew Bostock, Max Stedman, Alex Colman, Callum Macleod, Rory Townsend, Daniel Pearson, Oliver Wood and Charlie Tanfield have all renewed with the team.

"2020 is going to be a great year. 70% of my squad is staying the same, so we should pick up where we left off and I think the five guys I've brought in will fit in well in terms of attitude and desire to win," Elverson said

"The average age is 24 which is slightly up from last year, but I believe the increased experience of Jérôme and Brenton will allow the other riders of similar style to learn and blossom.

"I also believe we have a few guys set to have a breakthrough year, so it's going to be a great season ahead."

Canyon dhb p/b Soreen for 2020: Alex Paton, Andrew Tennant, Thomas Stewart, Jacob Hennessy, Ryan Christensen, Matthew Bostock, Max Stedman, Alex Colman, Callum Macleod, Rory Townsend, Daniel Pearson, Oliver Wood and Charlie Tanfield, Jacob Scott, Rob Scott, Alex Peters, Jérôme Baugnies and Brenton Jones.