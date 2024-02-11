Canucks' Zadorov hit with two-game suspension

NEW YORK — The Vancouver Canucks will play the final two games of their current NHL road trip without defenceman Nikita Zadorov.

Zadorov has been suspended for two games by the NHL's department of player safety following his check to the head of Detroit Red Wings' forward Lucas Raymond during Saturday's game at Little Caesars Arena, in which the hosts posted a 4-3 overtime victory.

Zadorov will miss two games without pay for his check at 4:07 of the second period. Zadorov was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Zadorov will forfeit $39,062.50. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Canucks play Sunday against the host Washington Capitals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press