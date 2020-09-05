Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game 7: Live score, highlights, updates from Stanley Cup playoffs second round

Game 7!

The best words in hockey — unless, of course, you're a fan of either team and you'll be sweating out every second of every play. There will be three Game 7s before the conference finals get underway, and the second and last one set for Edmonton pits the upstart Canucks against the top-seeded Golden Knights on Friday night.

Vancouver is playing with house money; it entered this second-round matchup as the underdog and then trailed 3-1 in the best-of-seven. But no one should have counted out this young and eager squad. Despite starting netminder Jacob Markstrom being "unfit to play" for Games 5 and 6, the Canucks leveled the series as Thatcher Demko came in and stole the show.

He made 42 saves in Game 5 to backstop the team to a 2-1 win and then posted a 48-save shutout in Game 6 to bring about Game 7. Of course, head coach Travis Green wouldn't show his cards and would not name his starter for Game 7, although it was expected to be Demko between the pipes.

Regardless of who its masked man will be, Vancouver and its young guns, including captain Bo Horvat, Brock Boeser, 2020 Calder Trophy finalist Quinn Hughes and 2019 Calder Trophy winner Elias Pettersson, have been bankrolling things while the steady hand of veteran J.T. Miller leads the way.

As for the Golden Knights, everyone thought they had the best odds to skate away with an easy series victory. Instead, they're playing in the franchise's second Game 7, and they're hoping for a better outcome. They lost last year in a do-or-die game to the Sharks in overtime (we all know what happened there, but if you need a refresher, click here).

Speaking of that 2019 Sharks team, their head coach was none other than current Vegas bench boss Pete DeBoer. He was fired by San Jose and hired by Vegas way back in December. He's wheeler-dealer in Game 7s and sports a flashy 4-0 record in them.

The one big question mark for Vegas, because of course DeBoer wouldn't say, either, is: Who will be in net? Will he double down on Robin Lehner, who took Ls in the last two games? Or will he go with Marc-Andre Fleury, who knows a thing or two about Game 7s?

• 466 career wins (5th in NHL history)

• 81 career playoff wins (6th all-time)

• 61 career shutouts (18th all-time)

• 15 career playoff shutouts (6th all-time)

• .916 SV% in seven career Game 7s



All potentially sitting on the Golden Knights bench tonight for Game 7.











Sporting News has all the action as the Canucks and Golden Knights battle it out for a spot in the Western Conference finals against the Stars.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights score, updates from Game 7

First period

9:40 p.m. — Canucks get a power play. Quick reminder: they have two shots on net so far.

9:38 p.m. — Quick pause as one of the referees took a puck to the back of the helmet on a clearing attempt off the glass. He's ok and stays in.

9:37 p.m. — Less than our minutes left in the game: Vegas 10 shots, Vancouver 2.

9:32 p.m. — Vegas did not score.

9:30 p.m. — Jake Virtanen gets a minor penalty and the Golden Knights head to the power play.

9:25 p.m. — Eleven minutes into the game and the Canucks have one shot on net.

9:19 p.m. — Seven minutes into the game and the shots are 6-0 in favor of the Golden Knights.

9:13 p.m. — Mark Stone flies down the right wing but it's Demko with the save off the shoulder.

9:10 p.m. — Game on. Winner take all.

Pregame

8:49 p.m. — #Stickgate continues — and this one is fantastic.

8:31 p.m. — Officially official.

Lehner and Demko lead em out. #Canucks — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) September 5, 2020

8:13 p.m. — Canucks have some guys who have been there, too.

Good luck charms? @tannerjpearson and @tytoff16 are a combined 7-0 in Game 7s from their time with the LA Kings. Here’s hoping that continues tonight with the #Canucks ! pic.twitter.com/vfgg2vzPPD — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 4, 2020

8:09 p.m. — Maybe don't bet against DeBoer.