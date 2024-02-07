Canucks visit the Bruins after Lindholm's 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (34-11-5, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (31-10-9, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Boston Bruins after Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the Canucks' 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Boston is 31-10-9 overall and 16-5-3 in home games. The Bruins have gone 30-3-5 in games they score at least three goals.

Vancouver has a 34-11-5 record overall and a 16-7-3 record in road games. The Canucks have an 11-2-3 record in games they convert at least one power play.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Coyle has 18 goals and 24 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has 27 goals and 39 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Canucks: 8-0-2, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matthew Poitras: day to day (undisclosed).

Canucks: Carson Soucy: out (hand), Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press