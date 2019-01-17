Canucks trade Michael Del Zotto to Ducks for Luke Schenn, 2020 draft pick

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks are creating some room on their roster by dealing defenceman Michael Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks.

The Canucks traded the 28-year-old late on Wednesday for defenceman Luke Schenn and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NHL entry draft. Schenn will report directly to the Utica Comets, the Canucks' American Hockey League affiliate.

Del Zotto was in his second year with Vancouver after spending time with the Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators and New York Rangers.

He played 23 games this season, posting a goal and three assists. The native of Stouffville, Ont., has 215 points across 589 NHL games since being drafted 20th overall by the Rangers in 2008.

Canucks coach Travis Green said he likes Del Zotto and called him a "good character guy."

"It just didn't work out this year and a lot of it was based on timing probably," Green said.

Del Zotto has been scratched 24 times this season, including 16 of Vancouver's last 17 games.

"We started winning some games when he came out of the lineup and we kind of stuck with that lineup," the coach said.

"I wish him the best, he's been a good player for us, good in the room, good for young players and I hope he does well."

With Schenn reporting directly to the AHL, the Canucks now have an open roster spot. It will likely be filled by star rookie Elias Pettersson, who's on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

Schenn has split his season between Anaheim and the Ducks' AHL affiliate in San Diego.

The 29-year-old has played eight games with the Ducks this season and has two goals and eight assists in 22 games with San Diego.

He has 30 goals and 113 assists in 716 career NHL games split between Anaheim, Arizona, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Toronto. He has two goals and an assist in 12 post-season games.

Schenn was drafted fifth overall by Toronto in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

