Canucks trade defenceman Mark Friedman to Predators for future considerations

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks traded depth defenceman Mark Friedman to the Nashville Predators for future considerations Friday.

The 29-year-old played five NHL games with Vancouver this season to go along with 20 appearances for the club's American Hockey League affiliate in Abbotsford, B.C.

Selected in the third round of the 2014 NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, Friedman has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) across 93 career regular-season contests.

The Toronto native has added one goal in six playoff games.

The Canucks originally acquired Friedman from the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of a four-player trade in October 2023.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.

The Canadian Press