Canucks' Sven Baertschi puts hockey twist on gender reveal

Sven Baertschi used his slapshot to reveal the gender of his baby. (Twitter // @Canucks)

Much like kitten and puppy videos, gender reveals appear to dominate almost anybody’s feed on any given social media platform. It seems as though everybody has their own way to show the world whether their child will be a girl or boy.

Some, although the idea is there, fall short on their execution.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Not how they expected that to go…😂 (via @clariceguido) pic.twitter.com/vNJdB5chvO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2018





Can’t fault the guy’s plate discipline, but in a situation like this, putting bat to ball is a must.

For others, like Vancouver Canucks forward Sven Baertschi, the announcement from him and his partner Laura went much, much smoother. It also required a high amount of skill, something the nine-year NHL veteran certainly doesn’t lack.





Instead of just firing a puck aimlessly, the Swiss winger challenged himself by placing a balloon in the net and making that the target. With ease, he was able to hit the mark and find out that he and Laura are having a baby boy.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports Canada