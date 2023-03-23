Canucks sign defenceman Christian Wolanin to two-year, two-way extension

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Christian Wolanin to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

The 28-year-old has three assists and a plus-4 defensive rating over 15 games since being recalled to Vancouver from the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks.

He has 55 points (goals, 49 assists) in 49 games with Abbotsford to lead the team, and all AHL defencemen, in scoring.

Wolanin has recorded 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) and 20 penalty minutes in 85 career NHL games with Vancouver, Buffalo, Los Angeles and Ottawa.

He has 108 points (15 goals, 93 assists) In 138 regular-season AHL games with Abbotsford, Ontario and Belleville.

Originally born in Quebec City, Wolanin represented the United States at the 2019 and 2021 world championships.

He was originally selected by Ottawa in the fourth round, 107th overall, in the 2015 NHL draft.

"Christian has been a key contributor at both the AHL and NHL level this season," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. "He has developed nicely under the watchful eye of our Abbotsford coaching staff and player development team. This has allowed him to step into his current role in the NHL and show that he can help our team get results."





This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press