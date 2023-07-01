Canucks sign deals with Cole, Blueger and Nielsen as free agency gets underway

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks signed a trio of players as part of NHL free agency on Saturday.

The Canucks say they have reached agreements with defenceman Ian Cole, and forwards Teddy Blueger and Tristen Nielsen.

Cole will be on a one-year, US$3 million contract, Blueger will be on a one-year $1.9 million deal while Nielsen has signed a two-year, entry-level contract.

Cole, 34, spent last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning while Blueger, 28, won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Nielsen, 23, spent the last two seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks, Vancouver's AHL affiliate.

He has 52 points in 105 regular season games for Abbotsford.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press