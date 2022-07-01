Canucks sign Brock Boeser to three-year contract

Brock Boeser has a new deal with the Canucks. (Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports)

The Vancouver Canucks have locked up forward Brock Boeser, signing the restricted free agent to a new three-year deal worth an average annual value of $6.65 million.

Boeser scored 23 goals and added 23 assists in 71 games for the Canucks in 2021-22. The 25-year-old has spent his entire career with Vancouver since being drafted in the first round (23rd overall) in 2015.

"We're very happy to have worked out a new deal for Brock. He is a very talented player and has been an effective goal scorer throughout his entire career," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a press release. "We look forward to seeing his game progress in the years to come.

"Now that his contract is in place for three seasons, Brock can shift his entire focus to his on-ice performance."

Boeser has played 324 regular-season games for Vancouver, recording 121 goals and 256 points.

