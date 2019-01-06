Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson has MCL sprain

Elias Pettersson's standout rookie season has hit a snag.

The Canucks forward has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee after undergoing an MRI exam, coach Travis Green announced Saturday.

While a timeline for Pettersson's return remains unknown, Green said the MRI results were "probably as good news as we could have hoped for."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Update on Pettersson from Coach Green: “Slight sprain in his MCL, it’s not too bad. Probably as good news as we could have hoped for.” — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 6, 2019

Pettersson initially suffered the injury in the second period of Thursday's loss to the Canadiens when he got tangled with forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Although he sat out Saturday's shutout loss to the Maple Leafs, Pettersson was optimistic the injury wasn't severe.

"I'm walking fine," he said Friday on Sportsnet. "I feel better today than yesterday, so that's good."

MORE: Alex Ovechkin to skip NHL All-Star Game | NHL All-Star Game 2019 rosters: Patrick Kane makes eighth appearance; 10 players make game for first time

The injury comes just days after Pettersson was named to the NHL All-Star squad. The 20-year-old is having a breakout season in which he's scored 22 goals, including seven game winners, and 20 assists in 38 games.

The Canucks (20-21-4) should have an update on Pettersson's availability by the time they host the Coyotes (17-21-3) at 10 p.m. ET Thursday.