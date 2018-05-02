Analyzing Canucks prospect Adam Gaudette's first pitch at Red Sox game

After winning the 2018 Hobey Baker award, Northeastern University’s Adam Gaudette was awarded the honour of throwing the first pitch before the start of the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals game on Tuesday.

And as far as first-pitches go, the kid did alright!

"I tried to put some cheese on it." @Hockey_Gaud threw out the first pitch at the @RedSox game last night at Fenway Park. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/l1n3wVL99n — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 1, 2018





The Canucks prospect’s effort was obviously better than 50 Cent’s, but there’s definitely room for improvement. If Gaudette wants to put some real cheese on the ball, he’s got to tweak one part of his delivery.

Keep an eye on his back leg. Notice how it drags rather than lift up and come around the front? Gaudette says he wanted to put some heat behind the ball, but this leg drag actually decreases velocity.

But we’re just nitpicking here. The pitch actually looked pretty good — a little outside, but hey, he didn’t completely embarrass himself and that’s the name of the game. Just ask U.S. Olympic legend Carl Lewis about what it’s like to dribble one toward the plate.

