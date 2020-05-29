Canucks parting ways with amateur scouting director Judd Brackett

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks and amateur scouting director Judd Brackett are parting ways.

The Canucks announced in a release Friday that they have not reached a new agreement with Brackett, who will leave the team at the end of his current contract on June 30.

General manager Jim Benning said in a conference call that Brackett was offered a two-year deal, but he rejected it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"He wanted certain things, conditions that he has total autonomy in his role, but he was asking for some things that I wanted to be involved in," Benning said.

Brackett has worked with the Canucks' amateur scouting staff for 12 years. He was named to his current position in 2015.

Under Brackett, the Canucks' amateur scouting staff has been instrumental in helping stock the club with impact young players and promising prospects, including forwards Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson, defenceman Quinn Hughes and goaltender Michael DiPietro.

The 2020 NHL draft was originally scheduled for June 26-27 at Montreal's Bell Centre but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've got good people in place for whenever the draft is. We expect to have a good draft," Benning said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2020.

The Canadian Press