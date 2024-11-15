Canucks' home woes continue with 5-2 loss to Islanders

VANCOUVER — Rookie Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored his first-career NHL goal, but the Vancouver Canucks' home-ice woes continued as they fell 5-2 to the New York Islanders on Thursday.

The Islanders improved to 7-6-4. Jean-Gabriel Pageau opened the scoring on the power play, then Scott Mayfield, Pierre Engvall and Anders Lee added even-strength tallies.

After Noah Dobson added an empty-net goal, Tyler Myers rounded out the scoring for Vancouver, with his first of the year.

The Canucks fell to 8-4-3 for the year, and are just 2-3-3 at Rogers Arena this season.

Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves to improve his record to 3-3-1 this season. Kevin Lankinen made 27 saves for Vancouver.

After being diagnosed with testicular cancer in September and subsequently undergoing surgery, Dakota Joshua made his return to action for Vancouver. He skated on the fourth line with Nils Hoglander and former Islander Aatu Raty.

Takeaways

Canucks: As they looked to win consecutive home games for the first time this season, the Canucks struggled at both ends of the ice. In addition to having trouble generating offence against a stingy Islanders team, their own defensive coverage in front of Lankinen looked shaky at times.

An apparent goal by Hoglander late in the third period was disallowed after he was ruled to have punched the puck into the net.

Islanders: One of the NHL’s lowest-scoring teams, the Islanders were averaging just 2.50 goals per game coming into Thursday's contest. Mayfield, Engvall and Dobson all scored their first goals of the year against Vancouver.

Key moment

The Islanders put the game away with their first two shots of the second period. Just 14 seconds in, a harmless-looking point shot from Scott Mayfield hit two Canuck players’ sticks before beating a surprised Lankinen. Less than two minutes later, Engvall banged home a rebound from in tight after Simon Holmstrom’s initial shot, for what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Key stat

Vancouver managed just three shots in both the first and second periods, tying their record for the fewest shots in a period this season, set in the second period of their season-opener against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 9. Vancouver’s franchise record for fewest shots in a game is eight, set against the New Jersey Devils on Dec.18, 1996.

Up next

Canucks: Host North Vancouver native Connor Bedard for the first time when their homestand continues against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Islanders: Continue their road trip on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.

Carol Schram, The Canadian Press